Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Doesn't Want to Run for Office

Kim Kardashian for President? Don't hold your breath.

In an interview posted on Saturday, the New York Times asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star if she would consider running for office.

"No, I don't think so," she responded. "It would be probably the most stressful job in the world, and I don't think that's for me."

Last June, CNN's Van Jones asked Kim, who is passionate about criminal justice reform, if she would ever run for president.

"Oh, I don't think that's even on my mind," she said. "I guess never say never, but that's not going to be like a 'Kim's running!' That's not where I'm, what I'm going for. I just want to help, starting one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done."