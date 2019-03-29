Nearly everyone is currently living their best lives, which is really good news after some of the devastation we watched unfold during the two-part finale , when all but one couple who arrived on the island together left together, and a new couple was formed there on the beach.

Temptation Island ended its first rebooted season on Tuesday with only one couple left standing, and one new couple finally able to shout their love from rooftops/social media. Ever since, the cast members have started posting about their journeys on social media and speaking out in interviews about what the experience was like and how they're doing now.

The season may have come and gone, but true love is forever. Break ups are also often forever.

Below, you can find all the updates we have so far, and be sure to stay tuned for any updates on any of the cast members as they come in!

USA Shari and Javen: Engaged First the good news! Neither Shari or Javen really made a major connection in their respective villas, but they did open up make friends, which only made them more sure of each other than they were when they went into this. Javen was so excited to see Shari when they were back together that he could barely contain himself, and they chose to leave together, even if Shari made us a little nervous by saying she wanted them both to have their own lives. Turns out she wanted them to have their own lives together. Once they had a chance to chat alone (in front of cameras), Javen proposed, and six months later, they were planning their wedding, and thinking they'll be married within another six months.

USA Karl and Nicole: Split After first saying they'd leave together and then figure it out at home, even though they both hooked up other people, Karl and Nicole each chose to leave alone. Karl moved out of their home and was working on his personal training clients, but had no plans to go to LA to visit Brittney. Nicole moved out of her apartment and is about to close on a condo she bought herself, and says she's still in touch with Tyler and wishes Karl the best. According to her Instagram, she's currently taking some time to focus on herself.

USA John and Kady: Split The finale picked up in the middle of their final bonfire, and after Kady once again declared that John made her not want to have kids because of how immature he is, they both decided to leave alone. When they got back to the house they lived in in Texas, John revealed that he wanted to work on things and Kady was into it, right up until Kady told him she was going to visit Johnny in New York. So John kicked her out of the house and got a roommate, and said he occasionally talks to Katheryn, though she lives in Nashville. Kady revealed that she and Johnny continued their relationship for a bit, but the distance was hard, and so the romance fizzled out. She now has her own apartment and no regrets. Her first Instagram post after the finale aired was of her and Johnny in a flashback post to their time on the island. John, meanwhile, posted a picture of text reading, "Finally I can say it! I am a free and single man! 6 months too long," with the caption "Free atlast!"

USA Evan and Kaci: Split After 10 years, these two are dunzo. Kaci wanted to go home with Evan and figure things out, but Evan had moved on with Morgan, and so he chose to leave with Morgan, even as Kaci begged him to deal with their issues instead of just quitting. Six months later, Kaci had dyed her hair brown and got a new dog, who was way better than Evan. She said Evan DM'd her and said "I'm sorry for the way things have shaken out," which was her only apology after he destroyed a 10 year relationship, so she definitely sees it as a blessing in disguise. Kaci has been very open on social media about her feelings on Evan, even going on Instagram live with her dad to get real on their side of that 10 year relationship. "To say this adventure did NOT go as expected would be an understatement. With that said, I truly don't think I've ever been more thankful for anything in my life," Kaci wrote in her first post after the finale aired. "I thank God everyday that it didn't go as expected and know in my heart that I was meant to be on that island. And that the outcome was exactly what I needed to happen."

USA Network Evan and Morgan: Engaged Morgan arrived on that island single and left in one of the season's most controversial relationships, as she and Evan had very quickly connected even after a rocky start. Evan chose to leave the island with Morgan, and we saw in the "six months later" update that they had gotten engaged and lived together in an apartment filled to the brim with pictures of the two of them together. "Had to hide you for six months, now I get to show you off forever. Here's to my stunning, funny, and loving fiance," Evan wrote on Instagram. He's had to spend a lot of time on Twitter defending his relationship, with tweets like, "To speak on my deceased father is another level of disgusting and pathetic. I'm happier than I've ever been in my life. I'm so grateful for my new family to add on to my already amazing family!! I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with these beautiful human beings!"

Twitter Shari and Javen Again Just wanted to end this update with this couple again, because Shari and Javen deserve it!