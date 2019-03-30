Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Sunglasses are one of those things you wear pretty much every day, so we're always on the hunt for a new pair.

Sometimes we bite the bullet and splurge on designer frames, but other times we're just a good with a cool discount pair. Either way, we'll take a discount where we can get it. And with festival season and spring newness ahead, we're currently craving statement frames. We're not going to say no to a classic black cat-eye, but we're also willing to be a little more adventurous with shape and color.

If you're on the same page as us, peep the below, all of which happen to be on major sale right now.