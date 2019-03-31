Ending a TV show is hard work.

At first, you're surely overjoyed at the prospect of getting to finish telling your story on your own terms. After all, that's not a fate that's afforded to most. But then comes the time to actually, you know, decide how the thing will end. And when you do finally decide and commit to it, film the thing, and then say goodbye to your baby for good, you have to present it to a world of critics and fans who are just waiting to see you stick the landing. Or not.

No one knows this more than Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

When the co-creators of How I Met Your Mother finally brought their nine-season romantic mystery to a close five years ago, it's hard to imagine a world in which they expected reactions to include such harsh words like "unsatisfying," "disappointing," or "betrayal." And yet, that's exactly what they were hit with after the final moments revealed—five year old spoiler warning here—that, after nine years listening to Ted Mosby (played by Josh Radnor with Bob Saget subbing in for the narration from the future) tell his kids the world's most long-winded story about how he, you know, met their mother and a full final season dedicated to him finally meeting and falling for her, mom Tracy (Cristin Milioti) had been dead for six years from some mystery illness. And to add insult to injury, the whole thing turned into Ted asking his kids for permission to pursue his former love, "Aunt" Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders).