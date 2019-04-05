Getty Images
by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019
Kick the dust up and get your cowboy boots ready, because it's time to celebrate the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards!
On Sunday, Apr. 7, fans of country music will be enjoying one of the best nights in the music world with country music's biggest party in Las Vegas, Nevada and we are officially jealous that we won't be in attendance.
The good news is that the ACM Awards will air live so all you honky tonk and both country and western listeners can tune in to see whether or not your favorite artists take home big awards all night long.
What's even better about this annual award show however is the fact that it really is one big party. There is music from start to finish, Reba McEntire will be back to host for the 16th time in the show's history, and there are a lot of killer collaborations coming your way.
So who will be taking the stage at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards you ask?
Well, for starters the show's host will be up there as will Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, LANCO and Chris Stapleton.
To make the night even better there will be numerous all-star collaborations according to the Academy of Country Music. Some of the collabs include, Miranda Lambert with George Strait, Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs and Kane Brown with Khalid.
Other superstars joining forces on Sunday are Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Brandi Carlile, Eric Church and Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osborne and Maren Morris.
Clarkson will perform twice adding a performance with Dan + Shay to her lineup as will Aldean who is set to perform for a second time with Florida Georgia Line.
Plus, earlier this week the Academy of Country Music Awards added to their already stellar lineup by revealing that Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will all be taking center stage at some point during the show.
As we count down the days until the country music award show kicks off, we want to know which singers or performances you don't want to miss this weekend.
Vote below!
The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 7 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.
