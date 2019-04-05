Kick the dust up and get your cowboy boots ready, because it's time to celebrate the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards!

On Sunday, Apr. 7, fans of country music will be enjoying one of the best nights in the music world with country music's biggest party in Las Vegas, Nevada and we are officially jealous that we won't be in attendance.

The good news is that the ACM Awards will air live so all you honky tonk and both country and western listeners can tune in to see whether or not your favorite artists take home big awards all night long.

What's even better about this annual award show however is the fact that it really is one big party. There is music from start to finish, Reba McEntire will be back to host for the 16th time in the show's history, and there are a lot of killer collaborations coming your way.