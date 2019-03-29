by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 11:30 AM
Colton Underwood is putting a ring on it! Definitely not this ring, though.
"A double halo ring is the most basic bitch ring in the entire world," deadpans Jac Vanek in this laugh-out-loud clip from Sunday's new LADYGANG. "I apologize to anybody with a double halo ring."
"It's not a SuperBowl ring!" Becca Tobin chimes in, referencing the square-shaped Neil Lane sparkler Colton's been holding onto for Cassie Randolph, which touts the popular "double halo" diamond arrangement. "What the f--k were you thinking?" Becca cracks up.
The double halo's infamous reputation was clearly lost on the former Bachelor until now. But Colton still makes sure to point out that he didn't have much of a say in picking out a style for Cassie's would-be engagement ring, most because he didn't actually order it himself. The ring was actually a gift, presented to the Bachelor-made couple during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance two weeks ago.
"I have a double halo ring, and it's f--king beautiful," attests Keltie Knight midway through the clip. That said, Colton's girlfriend—who's been clear about her desire to take the engagement process slow since the beginning, anyway—still doesn't want one.
"We heard that you're gonna switch the ring in. Good call," Becca tells Cassie when the group conferences her in via phone a little later on. "I just have a very particular idea in my mind," laughs the California-bred speech pathologist. Think Colton should consult the LADYGANG for ring purchase round two?
Watch the roast in all its candid glory—and see Colton's reaction—in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of LADYGANG Sunday at 11 p.m., only on E!
