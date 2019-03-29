Kris Jenner is speaking out about the scandal involving Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

It's been just over a month since reports emerged claiming that the Cleveland Cavaliers star had allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner's BFF at a house party. Amid the allegations, E! News confirmed that Khloe Kardashian had called it quits with Tristan, the father of her child.

"The family has done so much for Jordyn," a source told E! News after the scandal broke. "To say they are disappointed is an understatement. She was a friend to all of the girls and they are stunned and in disbelief."

In early March, Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk, where she addressed the alleged cheating rumors with Jada Pinkett Smith.