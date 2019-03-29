Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Arrested by ICE

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 11:15 AM
After being released from prison, Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker could be deported.
Last year, John Ford, 38, was arrested for trespassing on the 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model's property multiple times. She obtained a restraining order against him. He pleaded no contest to two counts of trespassing and was sentenced to 180 days in county jail. After serving half that amount, he was released in February.
On Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Ford in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He remains in ICE custody in El Paso, Texas, awaiting a deportation hearing, E! News has learned. The agency said in a statement to E! News on Friday that Ford is a Canadian citizen who had entered the U.S. a year ago via Montana with a non-immigrant B-2 visa, which allowed him to stay in the country for no longer than six months, and has expired.
"This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime," an ICE spokesperson said in the statement. "Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn't escalate to become a tragedy."
"We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man's apprehension," the Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement to TMZ. "His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall's life, but the entire family's sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall's safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind."
