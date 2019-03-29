Molly Sims Makes Motherhood Look Easy, But Confirms "It's Not!" on Mom2Mom

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 8:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Being a fashion model is hard. Trying to be a "model" mom is even harder.

Molly Sims knows that firsthand. In this new episode of E!'s digital series Mom2Mom, the actor, style icon and mom of three chats with host Carissa Culiner about what motherhood really looks like—regardless of how it appears on social media.

"I think everyone on social media tries to make motherhood look easy but it's not," Molly laughs, after Carissa points out that her guest's adorable family does look pretty perfect on the Internet. Fans familiar with Molly's exceedingly wholesome family-friendly Instagram account probably feel the same.

But, despite all those easy-breezy beach snapshots featuring Grey, 2, Scarlett, 4, and Brooks, 6, smiling ear to ear, the lifestyle blogger confirms she's experienced all the regular mom stuff too. Poop in the bathtub? Check. Three hours spent in an airplane bathroom with her sobbing infant? That too. "She could not pull it together," little Scarlett's mom remembers.

Read

Has Lacey Chabert Ever Been a "Mean Girl" to Another Parent? Watch Her Hilarious Kid Confessions on Mom2Mom!

Molly says organization is where she thrives as a mother. But, like a lot of women, raising three young kids has also taught her to accept that things don't always go as planned. "When things happen and things fall apart from the schedule is where I have to a little bit be like, 'It's just gonna happen. It's just gonna be a hot mess,'" she tells Carissa.

But can the host match her composure? See Carissa undergo a highly creative makeover at the hands of Molly's sweet daughter Scarlett during Mom2Mom's latest episode!

Carissa's Mom2Mom series returns to YouTube next Friday with another Hollywood mom!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Molly Sims , Moms , Celeb Kids , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ciara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Have You Seen Rachel & Ross' Baby From "Friends" Lately?

Shelby Rabara, Harry Shum Jr., Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Harry Shum Jr. Welcomes Baby No. 1

Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley

2019 Celebrity Babies

Grayston Leonard, Bekah Martinez

Bekah Martinez Gets Candid About Her "Unplanned Pregnancy" With Boyfriend She "Barely" Knew

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, Parents

Gabrielle Union's First Cover With Baby Kaavia Is Here and We Dare You Not to Smile

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.