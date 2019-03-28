Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Aoki Lee Simmons has a bright future ahead of her.
The teen has been accepted to the prestigious Harvard University at the impressive age of 16. Aoki received the good news on Thursday afternoon while surrounded by her mother, brother and step-father, who were quite literally screaming with joy. "I'm only 16 and I'm going to Harvard baby! Insert emotional crying face," she gushes on Instagram.
Her acceptance into the Ivy League school takes on even more meaning in light of the recent college admissions scandal. Her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons, jokes, "thank god you got in your own honey cause you can't row."
While the young scholar technically got in to the university all on her own, she knows that the major accomplishment wouldn't have been possible without the love and support of her friends and family. "Thank you so much to every single person who helped me along the way," she writes under a video of her learning the news. "I am excited and honored and so so grateful."
Her mom later added on Aoki's Instagram Story, "I'm so glad you did this on your own merit. You are super smart and you can do anything and everything you set your mind to."
To find out who Aoki will be joining in the ranks of Harvard's elite, check out the gallery below!
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
B.J. Novak
English and Spanish literature was the field of choice for The Office star, who graduated from the university in 2001.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Aoki Lee Simmons
Believe it or not, the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons got accepted into Harvard's class of 2023 at the age of 16.
Sipa via AP Images
Malia Obama
The former First Daughter began her freshman year in August 2017.
Tiffany Roohani/TBS
Conan O'Brien
The late-night talk show host graduated from the university magna cum laude in 1985 with bachelor degrees in literature and history.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Natalie Portman
The Oscar winner graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
Rick Kern/Getty Images for Stella Artois
Matt Damon
The actor attended Harvard in the late '80s and early '90s but dropped out to pursue his acting career. While at Harvard, he wrote an early treatment of the screenplay for Good Will Hunting for a class assignment. He and co-writer and co-star Ben Affleck received an Oscar for their finished screenplay in 1998.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ashley Judd
In 2010, the A-list actress and advocate obtained master's degree in public administration from the prestigious school.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
Mark Zuckerberg
The Facebook CEO and co-founder co-launched what is now known as Facebook from his Harvard dorm room in 2004. He dropped out of the university his sophomore year to concentrate on the project. His story inspired the movie The Social Network.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Rashida Jones
More than 10 years before she joined the cast of Parks and Recreation, the actress became Harvard grad.
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama
The former President of the United States graduated magna cum laude and obtained a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School in 1991. The former First Lady received a J.D. degree from Harvard Law School three years prior.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity
Colin Jost
The Saturday Night Live comedian served as the president of the Harvard Lampoon.
Jay Westcott/Getty Images
Rivers Cuomo
The Weezer frontman graduated cum laude from the university with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 2008. He completed his degee gradually over the years, having dropped out before.
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Wallace Shawn
The Princess Bride actor obtained a bachelor's degree in history in 1965. And he still didn't win the Battle of the Wits.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Tommy Lee Jones
The actor graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1969. Al Gore was his roommate.
Joe Kohen/Getty Images
Al Gore
The former Vice President of the United States graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in government in 1969.
