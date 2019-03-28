Aoki Lee Simmons has a bright future ahead of her.

The teen has been accepted to the prestigious Harvard University at the impressive age of 16. Aoki received the good news on Thursday afternoon while surrounded by her mother, brother and step-father, who were quite literally screaming with joy. "I'm only 16 and I'm going to Harvard baby! Insert emotional crying face," she gushes on Instagram.

Her acceptance into the Ivy League school takes on even more meaning in light of the recent college admissions scandal. Her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons, jokes, "thank god you got in your own honey cause you can't row."

While the young scholar technically got in to the university all on her own, she knows that the major accomplishment wouldn't have been possible without the love and support of her friends and family. "Thank you so much to every single person who helped me along the way," she writes under a video of her learning the news. "I am excited and honored and so so grateful."