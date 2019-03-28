Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images
Lara Jean has a new boy in her life, or maybe it would be more accurate to say she's got an old boy back in her life.
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel has officially found its John Ambrose, AKA the last boy who got a love letter from Lara Jean (Lana Condor). She met him in Model UN, and while we saw a boy claiming to be John Ambrose at the end of the first movie, the second movie is going in a different direction—the direction of Jordan Fisher.
Fisher is a Disney Channel alum who won season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and recently starred as Mark in Fox's Rent Live(ish), and now he'll be playing the fifth boy who stole Lara Jean's heart, and might turn out to be some competition for Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).
In the sequel to Jenny Han's novel, which the first movie was based on, John Ambrose is quite the catch, and he's also an old friend of both Lara Jean's and Peter's. But the movie ended with Lara Jean and Peter back together, while the book didn't, so we don't yet know what we're in for with this sequel.
In the announcement video posted on Twitter, Condor knocks on the door of John Ambrose's trailer and then grabs Fisher's hand and tells him they have some work to do. Does that work involve preparing Fisher to become the internet's next boyfriend? Because that's what happened to Centineo with the first movie, and the internet sure does love its boyfriends.
"We couldn't be more excited to have Jordan Fisher join the To All the Boys family as John Ambrose McClaren," said producer Matt Caplan in a statement. "Jordan's charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it's acting, singing, or dancing. There isn't a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter's world."
Condor and Centineo are obviously both back for the sequel, alongside Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, John Corbett, and more. For everything we know about the sequel so far, scroll on down.
Netflix
They're Back
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return or more adorable romance in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, which is currently filming. The announcement of the sequel was, of course, made in the form of a letter from Netflix.
"To All The Fans I've Loved Before, I miss you. I know it's only been a few months and I swear I wasn't trying to avoid you, I just didn't know how to answer your question without lying to you.
The truth isn't always simple or straightforward—and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out...it's true. A To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix.
And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dream stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let's do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait!"
Hiro Ueno for Los Angeles Rams
The New John Ambrose
Jordan Fisher has joined the cast as John Ambrose, the boy from model UN who never responded to Lara Jean's letter. Fisher is a Disney Channel alum who won DWTS season 25 and recently starred as Mark in Fox's Rent Live, so maybe John Ambrose is a great dancer.
The Old John Ambrose
Guess we will just be disregarding this mid-credits scene during which John Ambrose arrived at Lara Jean's house with her letter in hand, but that's fine!
Netflix
Janel Parrish Returns
Lara Jean isn't going anywhere without her older sister Margot, who also currently stars in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists on Freeform.
Netflix
And So Do the Rest of the Coveys
John Corbett and Anna Cathcart will return as Lara Jean's dad, Dr. Covey, and little sister, Kitty.
Netflix
New Director
Susan Johnson, who directed the first movie, is stepping back but will still serve as executive producer on the sequel. Michael Fimognari, who was director of photography on the first movie will now direct the second.
"Directing To All The Boys I've Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film," Johnson said in a statement. "Due to the timing of my other projects I won't be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean's story and being part of this franchise."
No release date has been announced.