EXCLUSIVE!

Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Reveals the Secret to Her Private One-Year Relationship

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Briana DeJesus, John Rodriguez

Instagram

Time flies when you're madly in love.

This season on Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus has introduced viewers to a special man in her life. Oh yes, she has a serious boyfriend named John Rodriguez.

While the pair may be keeping their romance private on social media, the MTV star is sharing new details about what makes this relationship so special.

"We're about to hit a year in May so we're planning a first anniversary trip," Briana shared with E! News exclusively. "Everything has been good. He's great. He's super attentive to the girls. He loves the girls, the girls enjoy him and everything's been good."

And before you start asking if a ring is in her future, Briana has your answer.

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"I like him because he doesn't rush this relationship. We both have been taking it slow," she explained. "We're not looking into having any kids right now. We're not looking into moving in together. We're not looking into getting married. We're just enjoying each other and taking things how it is."

Briana DeJesus

Instagram

Briana continued, "And maybe one day we'll talk more into detail about what we're going to do in the future. We've been good. No rush this time."

The proud mother-of-two also understands that her life isn't exactly a walk in the park. In addition to having cameras follow her around, Briana also has close to one million Instagram followers who are always quick to sound off on what they see on TV.

With that in mind, fans should be warned that they won't be seeing the pair on social media flaunting their relationship each and every day.

Briana DeJesus, John Rodriguez

Instagram

"He's brand new to this. He's working into my life," she explained. "I'm the one who has two kids from two different baby daddies. I'm the one that has the crazy family, but I also don't want to throw in social media because I feel like that's a whole other world and people can be mean and cruel so I just want to keep our relationship private as much as possible."

And if there was any doubt that Briana is being extra careful with this romance, the 24-year-old admitted to us that she's careful about how she describes John to her kids.

"Nova only knows John as my friend. I've never introduced Nova to John as my boyfriend. I don't plan on doing that any time soon," she shared. "I don't show affection around John when Nova's around. I try to keep it super friendly, super cool."

She added with a bit of laughter, "Juggling three different men in one time is hard."

Watch Briana's journey when Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Teen Mom , Teen Mom 2 , Couples , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Taylor Swift's Bad Disguise

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1601

See Kim Kardashian Sit Down With Kanye West's Estranged Friend After Twitter Beef on KUWTK

Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson

Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 3

Justin Bieber Shows PDA With Hailey Bieber on Instagram Live

Sophie Turner Shares Her & Joe Jonas' Sweet Love Story

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer Says She's "So Proud" of Husband Mike Caussin After Revealing Sex Addiction

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.