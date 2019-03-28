by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 11:54 AM
Elizabeth Vargas and A&E are kicking off The Untold Story with one big installment: Hunting JonBenét's Killer. E! News has your exclusive first look at the premiere episode featuring Vargas and her team taking a fresh look at the notorious cold case of JonBenét Ramsey's murder.
In Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story, the team tracks down new leads with DNA tests, sits down with John Ramsey for an exclusive interview and features never-before-seen photos. The installment also goes down the paths of numerous theories about the crime that involve intruders.
"It's a mission of mine to find the killer," John Ramsey says in the promo.
Vargas teams up with retired FBI agent Robert Clark to investigate the "possibility that the killer may have ties to a group that believed in extra-terrestrial life and the end of the world," A&E said in a release.
Splash News
"Why has no one heard about this?" Vargas asks in the trailer. And then there's the spooky recording: "I know who killed JonBenét Ramsey."
Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story premieres Thursday, April 11 at 9 p.m. on A&E. Other installments in the weekly series include spotlights on the sex trade, the disappearance of Hannah Upp, child brides in America, gang violence and its relationship with social media, and dating app horror stories.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?