Abigail Spencer can't wait for her close friend to become a mom.

It's no secret that royal watchers are getting more and more excited as Meghan Markle's due date approaches.

But once the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry welcome their first child into the world, their inner circle has no doubts that these two are going to do amazing things.

"I think it goes without saying, she's incredible," Abigail shared with E! News' Zuri Hall exclusively while celebrating H&M's brand-new Conscious Exclusive collection. "She's incredible and that baby is so lucky to have them as their parents."

As many pop culture fans know, Abigail and Meghan's friendship goes way beyond their gigs on Suits.