Shop Our Favorites From Anthropologie's New Plus-Size Line

Who doesn't love Anthropologie?

Whenever we stroll by a store, it's pretty much guaranteed we'll pop in. So it's not like we need another reason to shop there, but we just got one.

Earlier this month, the retailer expanded into plus-size for the very first time. One peek at the size-inclusive collection and we think you'll agree: It's gorgeous. The collection itself is titled A+nthropologie (or APlus by Anthropologie) launched with a total of 120 pieces, which are a mix of in-house labels and outside brands.

Unsurprisingly, it was hard to narrow down our favorites, but we did it and these are the key pieces we're into for spring.