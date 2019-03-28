by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 10:48 AM
They've faced their fair share of grenades on Jersey Shore, now DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are looking for love…in a house full of women. Think The Bachelor meets Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The first trailer for Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny is here, and yes, it looks as crazy as you'd expect. Just look at how excited the ladies are when Pauly and Vinny walk through the door.
The Jersey bros are looking for love together and there are 20 contestants vying for their hearts. The boys get to say who stays and who goes, but the ladies get to pick which Shore pal they pursue, ultimately holding the power. Will they find the right partner in crime? From the looks of the trailer, they just might.
"This is getting real," Vinny says.
"I came into this house, looking for love," Pauly says in the trailer.
Sit back, relax and enjoy the boxing matches, ominous kitchen scenes and loose weaves in the trailer above. Then, meet the 20 contestants below.
Alysse Joyner, 24, is from Brooklyn, New York
Derynn Paige, 25, is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.
Marissa Lucchese, 22, is from Massapequa Park, New York.
Zuljeily Andino, 30, comes from Miami, Florida.
Shira Tran, 27, is from New Orleans, Louisiana.
Christina Lawrence, 29, is from Los Angeles.
Alli Adams, 28, is from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Nadya Erazo, 29, is from Pomona, California.
Deseree Flores, 37, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
Victoria Fryer, 25 years old, is from Long Beach, California.
Nikki Hall, 26, is from Los Angeles.
Elle Wilson, 25, is from Waverly, Pennsylvania.
Susan "Suzi" Baidya is 30 and from Irvine, California.
Michelle "Mish" Gao is 22 years old and from Tustin, California.
Cate Lapera, 27, is from Staten Island, New York.
Brittnay Dawson, 33, is from Norfolk, Nebraska.
Ashley Lands, 24 years old, is from New York, New York.
Brittani Schwartz already has a nickname, "B-lashes," and is 27. She comes from Lake Grove, New York.
Maria Elizondo, 22, is from West New York, New Jersey.
Holly Gurbisz, 26, is from Matawan, New Jersey.
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres Thursday, April 11 at 8 p.m. on MTV.
