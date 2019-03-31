Pop! There goes Kelly Henderson's mediocre blind date.

"Have you always wanted to be an actor?" Kristin Cavallari's BFF warily asked Jared—the part-time Axe model, part-time CrossFit trainer who Jay Cutler's friend Mark "Chuy" Block set her up with—during Sunday's new Very Cavallari. Ten seconds later, Kelly wished she hadn't brought it up in the first place.

"No, I didn't take an acting class until my last year of college," Jared replied. "And I took it because I had friends tell me that it was an easy A, it was a class full of women and ‘You basically need some exercises.'"

At that, Kelly offered up a polite "Sounds great." But her recently appointed dating coach saw right through it. "This thing is basically going to go down in flames," Jay told his wife, while both halves of the married couple observed from across the bar. Kristin took a considerably more passive approach to her voyeurism.

"I need popcorn," quipped the Uncommon James founder, pretending to swallow a few handfuls' worth without ever looking away from her pal.