Kaley Cuoco's faith in humanity was reaffirmed when a stranger who recognized her from The Big Bang Theory found and returned her lost wallet.

The 33-year-old actress, who is filming the 12th and final season of the CBS sitcom, got emotional as she talked about her ordeal in a series of selfie videos posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"So I have had the strangest week, it's very up and down, very kind of emotional to be honest, probably just coming with the end of the show and lots of other things. But a really sweet thing happened to me a few days ago and I had to share. I left my wallet at a Sharky's [Woodfired Mexican Grill] in Calabasas," she said, referring to the low-crime, affluent celebrity-favorite suburb. "That was in the early afternoon and I didn't realize till the evening. I became really hysterical and didn't know where it was and retraced my steps and was like, 'Oh my God, I left it there, and it's gone. It's gone.' I was crying, I was so upset. So I called Sharky's and someone had turned it in."