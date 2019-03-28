Kate Middleton Is a True Troop Leader During Scouts Outing

Kate Middleton is trying out a new title.

The royal mother of three headed into the woods for her latest public engagement on Wednesday—a visit to the Scouts headquarters at Gilwell Park in Epping, England.

Dressed comfortably for the outdoor event in a J. Crew sweater layered under a Barbour jacket with dark pants and See by Chloé boots, the duchess was ready to join the Scouts. The kids are currently taking part in the organization's pilot program, which is exploring adding 4 and 5-year-old children to help them with communication, leadership, teamwork and other life skills.

Judging by photos from their activities, Middleton was rarely without a smile or a laugh amongst the youngsters.