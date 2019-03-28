The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 Reunion Trailer: It's NeNe Leakes Against the World?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo

After a season as dramatic as The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 did you expect anything less than a three-part reunion? E! News has your exclusive first look at the dramatic end-of-season sitdown with Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Shamari DeVoe, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.

"Y'all want to fire on me at this corner, I know I'm the one," NeNe says in the exclusive trailer below.

You may recall NeNe unfollowed her costars on social media following the taping of this reunion. She gets into it with just about everyone in the trailer and touches on her rocky season with ailing husband Gregg Leakes and that infamous moment in her closet.

Photos

The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights

The drama kicks off on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. with the first part. In the first installment, Porsha relives highlights of her relationship with Dennis (she licks his body covered with names of exes just the same), Kandi becomes emotional with an update on her surrogacy journey, Cynthia confronts NeNe, and Porsha and Kandi address tumultuous relationship on social media.

Part two, airing Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, Kandi wades into it with Porsha and Dennis, Gregg gets candid about the state of his marriage to NeNe, Marlo and Tanya rehash the season's trip drama and the drama surrounding the "Bye Wig" party comes to a head.

Everything comes to a conclusion on Sunday, April 21 as the ladies finish discussing the "Bye Wig" saga, Cynthia reveals all about her relationship, the ladies revisit Eva's wedding (and finances), and Cynthia and NeNe go head-to-head in one epic battle.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo

"If NeNe wants to fall out over this petty-ass s—t then let us fall out over it," Cynthia says in the trailer after host Andy Cohen continues to push an issue with NeNe.

Falling the reunion, Bravo will air a new three-part special series The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha's Having a Baby beginning Sunday, April 28. In the series, Porsha, engaged and expecting her first child, soon realizes she and Dennis may be in over their heads. Can the help of their mothers get them through these tense times?

Everything airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Real Housewives , NeNe Leakes , Porsha Williams , Cynthia Bailey , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Uma Thurman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Tried to "Exit This Dynamic" With Dennis Shields a Week Before His Death

Drop the Mic

Glee Stars Reunite to Roast Each Other on Drop the Mic

Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Broad City

Why Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer Had to End Broad City Now—and What's Next for the BFFs

Jane the Virgin

Gina Rodriguez Memorized That 6-Page Jane the Virgin Premiere Monologue In an Hour and a Half

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin Premiere: The Michael Twist Explained

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.