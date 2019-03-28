Hello! Adele Was Just Spotted at a Recording Studio

Set fire to the rain because Adelehas been spotted at a recording studio.

It's been nearly four years since the 15-time Grammy-winning songstress released her record-breaking third studio album, 25. Thanks to this new sighting of the star, there's hope that perhaps her next record isn't much further away.

Donning a long black raincoat over black leggings and black sneakers with sunglasses, the 30-year-old star appeared to keep a low-key profile as photographers snapped her heading inside a New York City studio on Wednesday. Sound the alarms and cross your fingers, everyone, because this may be big.