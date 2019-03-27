More details are coming to light about the hit daytime talk show The View.

Ramin Setoodeh, the New York bureau chief for Variety, wrote a book called Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of "The View" which is where many of these new revelations have been coming from. Huff Post reported on Wednesday night that they are the first publication to receive the full copy of the book rather than excerpts, and have published new details about the show and the workplace as a whole.

Huff Post's Yashar Ali described it as a "breathtaking level of workplace misconduct, unethical behavior and dysfunction behind the scenes of the top-rated television talk show."

The book is expected to come out on April 2.

According to Huff Post, Barbara Walters is painted in a rather unfavorable light. Ali writes that Walters "held a tight grip on the show, but was also deeply egomaniacal and threatened by women who are more popular." These "more popular" women supposedly included Rosie O'Donnell and Joy Behar. Ali explained that Ladies Who Punch alleges that Walters even leaked information to the press about other women on the show that was often embarrassing.