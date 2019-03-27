Viola Davis has officially been inaugurated into the "celebrities who skydive" club.

The How to Get Away with Murder star shared a series of videos on her Instagram page on Wednesday that showed her gearing up for the big jump. She did the adrenaline-inducing activity in Hawaii and explained in her caption why she took the literal and metaphorical leap.

"So....I jumped out of a plane. Yup. I did it. 12,000 ft and 100mph drop," Davis wrote. "It was awesome and the ultimate exercise in letting go, tackling my fears and freedom."

The Oscar winner said she "loved it!!!!" and then shared a quote that resonated with her: "As a smart woman once said, 'Courage is fear said with prayers.'"

Davis poked fun at herself in her hashtags, which included #BlackGirlMagicOrBlackGirlCrazy, #GladIDidntWearAWig and #ForgiveMeForMyCussWordsAndJackedUpHair.