Katy Perryis living a teenage dream with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The singer has been living in a state of pure bliss ever since the Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question on Valentine's Day. And now that they are engaged they are planning the big day. A source tells E! News that the A-list pair is "starting to talk about what their wedding might look like, but they haven't made any decisions."

One thing is for sure so far: "They want to make sure they decide on something that will be perfect for them as a couple," the source shares. Which makes sense considering Katy and Orlando had "very different weddings" for their previous marriages. Katy was formerly married to comedian Russell Brand, while Orlando was once married to Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr.

Unfortunately, the insider says, "Orlando doesn't want anything big and flashy," which means Katy likely won't be riding in on an elephant like she did for her wedding to Brand. So, to make sure they have the wedding of both of their dreams, the source shares that they "will have a wedding planner to help them execute."