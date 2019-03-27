Shadowhunters To End With 2 and a Half Hour Finale

Shadowhunters is saying goodbye with a bang.

The Freeform series, which is currently in the midst of its final season, will end with a massive two and a half hour series finale on Monday, May 6, the network announced on Wednesday ahead of its second annual summit. That's even longer than Game of Thrones' 80 minute series finale! That's like the length of an Avengers movie!

Freeform also announced that, along with Disney, it will match the $25,000 raised by fans for The Trevor Project in honor of the show (and in an effort to save the show from cancellation) and its message of inclusion, compassion, and acceptance. The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth under 25.