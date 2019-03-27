Shadowhunters To End With 2 and a Half Hour Finale

Freeform
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 3:00 PM
Freeform
Shadowhunters is saying goodbye with a bang.
The Freeform series, which is currently in the midst of its final season, will end with a massive two and a half hour series finale on Monday, May 6, the network announced on Wednesday ahead of its second annual summit. That's even longer than Game of Thrones' 80 minute series finale! That's like the length of an Avengers movie!
Freeform also announced that, along with Disney, it will match the $25,000 raised by fans for The Trevor Project in honor of the show (and in an effort to save the show from cancellation) and its message of inclusion, compassion, and acceptance. The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth under 25.
Other news from Freeform includes the opening titles to a new series called Motherland: Fort Salem, about witches being trained in military combat. It stars Ashley Nicole Williams, Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Amalia Holm, and Demetria McKinney, and calls Will Ferrell and Adam McKay two of its executive producers.
Grown-ish will make its summer return on Wednesday, June 5, Good Trouble will return on Tuesday, June 18, and Siren will be back on Thursday, July 11.
Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.
