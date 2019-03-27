EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Lady Gaga's Birthday Getaway to Mexico

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 1:17 PM

Fresh off her first Oscar win, Lady Gaga has more cause for celebration: It's her birthday this week!

The pop star and actress, who won Best Original Song for "Shallow" from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, turns 33 on Thursday and recently took her friends on a surprise birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for some much-needed R&R.

"All of Gaga's friends knew they were going somewhere for her birthday but were surprised with a trip to Cabo," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "Cabo is Gaga's happy place and she was excited to get away for a few days. Her and group of her closest friends are staying in a huge villa and are having a relaxing time so far. Everyone has been laying out at the pool, sipping drinks and having food while laughing and chatting together. Gaga is excited to relax."

Another source told E! News that Gaga has been staying in a house with 11 friends, and that her entourage includes her agent, manager, makeup artist, hair stylist and members of her band.

"It's been a super casual vacation so far, but Gaga has expressed that she is ready to celebrate getting older," the first source said. "She has been in a great mood and seems to be very happy. Gaga has a private dinner planned for her birthday and is really happy to be spending her 33th birthday with all of the people that have been by her side for many years." 

