Jane the Virgin finally returns tonight, and after the premiere airs, everyone involved in the show will finally be able to talk about the final season.

So far, they've had to keep pretty dang mum due to the fact that a major element of the season—and the jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end of last season—is still a major mystery. Michael (Brett Dier), Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) thought-to-be-dead husband, appears to be back. But is it actually Michael?

We can't tell you, but we can say that whoever this Michael-like person is, he's throwing a huge wrench into Jane's plans, which, until 30 seconds before the end of the season four finale, were to get engaged to Rafael (Justin Baldoni).

You'll find out exactly what's up with this maybe-Michael at the very beginning of the premiere, but for now, all that creator Jennie Snyder-Urman could tell us ahead of the show's Paleyfest panel was that Jane "ends happy."