Look who's back in front of the cameras in Charleston: Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner are all back for season six of Southern Charm. Joining the SC veterans are Eliza Limehouse, a former guest star, and Craig's ex Naomie Olindo.

Along with the Southern hospitality, Patricia Altschul's trip to McDonald's and some fun in the sun, there's drama, of course. The ghost of Thomas Ravenel still lingers, particularly when Ashley Jacobs shows up. There's even an alert for her arrival. Plus, Kathryn addresses his potential prison sentence in the trailer below, crying, "If he goes to jail, I'll be a single mom. It's just, like, overwhelming."

In addition to Ashley, who gets kicked out of a party after telling Patricia the truth will come out and threatening to call the cops, the drama includes: Kathryn managing a new house, a new boyfriend and jockeying to take her place at the top of the social ladder, Cameran struggling to find a work-life balance, Craig hiring a persona assistant to keep himself on track, Austen in a new relationship with Madison while still working on his beer, Shep still flying solo (despite his new puppy), Chelsea settling down with a long-distance boyfriend and Naomie beginning her own company and a new relationship.

Eagle-eyed viewers will notice Kathryn and Ashley aren't in scenes together in the trailer.

Southern Charm returns for season six on Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

