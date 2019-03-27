Wondering what Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are up to these days? When they're not zooming down Hollywood Boulevard on the dance pro's swanky motorcycle or snapping adorable pics for social media, that is.

As promised, Nikki finally gave fans more insight into what exactly is going on between the WWE superstar and her former Dancing With the Stars partner on Wednesday's inaugural episode of The Bellas Podcast. After debating the merits of sober one-night stands with her twin sis Brie Bella, Nikki went on to address the romance hubbub flat-out during a heated round of what the twins call "Kill A Rumor".

"Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house," confirmed the Bella Twin, addressing all the pap photos of her and Artem that have periodically made their way onto the Internet these last couple of months. Oh, and she corroborated the sweet daytime dates too: