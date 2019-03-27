Grey's Anatomy is no stranger to taking on heavy topics, but the Thursday, March 28 episode of the long-running medical drama may be take the cake. Showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff dubbed it "the most powerful hour of TV I've ever been a part of" while speaking on a panel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The episode, "Silent After All These Years," features Jo (Camilla Luddington) confronting her past after a trauma patient arrives at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The promo for the new episode features Jo confronting a woman who she believes is her birth mother (played by guest star Michelle Forbes).