by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 8:02 AM
All of Hollywood came out for Diana Ross' big birthday.
The industry legend celebrated her 75th birthday on Tuesday night with a party worthy of an iconic performer. There was no need for the songstress to ask "Where did our love go?" because, judging by the star-studded guest list, virtually no celebrity missed the opportunity to celebrate Ross.
From DJ Khaled to Bette Midler, famous faces from all corners of Tinseltown showed up for the special soirée. Fortunately for fans, paparazzi were not far away as they captured each star arriving or leaving the celebration in their glamorous duds.
Some famous attendees took dressing for the event to another level as they paid homage to Ross' signature bold glamour. Khloe Kardashian made a fashion statement in a sparkling golden gown with a halo of curly blond hair for the occasion, as did sister Kourtney Kardashian, who opted for a sequin pantsuit complete with disco-era flared pants.
Inside the party, there was no shortage of glamour for the musical queen as pink flowers cascaded from the ceiling. As loved ones huddled around her in front of an elaborate birthday cake covered in rhinestones, Beyoncédid the honors of serenading Ross with "Happy Birthday."
At some point in the night, the star took the stage herself at the Hollywood Palladium as she serenaded her guests with her signature hits like "I'm Coming Out" and "Stop! In the Name of Love."
Needless to say, this looks like a party no one wanted to stop.
Take a look at all of the dazzling star-studded arrivals below!
The Grammy-winning songstress was spotted on her way out in a black ensemble.
Diana Ross' famous daughter made a sartorial splash in colorful feathers.
The famous mother of three opted for a sparkling suit with flared bottom while her sister donned a golden gown.
The CBS This Morning co-anchor sparkled in a red ombre, sequin gown.
The Oscar winner kept a low profile while leaving the event.
The comedian made his arrival in a blue suit.
Diana Ross' son and his famous wife were among the most fashionable attendees.
The reality star mother and daughter dazzled in glamorous sequin gowns.
The rapper was chicly dressed in a double-breasted suit jacket.
The music icon, who performed his "Happy Birthday" hit for Ross, was spotted leaving the Hollywood Palladium.
The supermodel stunned in a standout gown alongside her fiancé.
The rapper was dressed to impress in a stylish suit.
The rapper was spotted on his way out in a sweatshirt and track pants.
The designer looked dapper in a classic black suit.
The Grammy-nominated songstress shimmered in purple sequins.
The famed rapper escorted his glamorous mother into the party.
The married couple coordinated in black ensembles as they stepped out in honor of Ross.
The iconic performer donned feathers for the special event.
The actress made a sartorial splash as she stepped out for the big birthday party.
The famous pair dazzled in their chic party looks. Thick later performed "Endless Love" with the famous birthday girl.
The songstress was dressed for a party in a floor-length backless gown.
