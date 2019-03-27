RETURNS
Beyoncé, the Kardashians and More Dazzle at Diana Ross' Star-Studded 75th Birthday Party

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 8:02 AM

All of Hollywood came out for Diana Ross' big birthday. 

The industry legend celebrated her 75th birthday on Tuesday night with a party worthy of an iconic performer. There was no need for the songstress to ask "Where did our love go?" because, judging by the star-studded guest list, virtually no celebrity missed the opportunity to celebrate Ross. 

From DJ Khaled to Bette Midler, famous faces from all corners of Tinseltown showed up for the special soirée. Fortunately for fans, paparazzi were not far away as they captured each star arriving or leaving the celebration in their glamorous duds. 

Some famous attendees took dressing for the event to another level as they paid homage to Ross' signature bold glamour. Khloe Kardashian made a fashion statement in a sparkling golden gown with a halo of curly blond hair for the occasion, as did sister Kourtney Kardashian, who opted for a sequin pantsuit complete with disco-era flared pants. 

Inside the party, there was no shortage of glamour for the musical queen as pink flowers cascaded from the ceiling. As loved ones huddled around her in front of an elaborate birthday cake covered in rhinestones, Beyoncédid the honors of serenading Ross with "Happy Birthday."

At some point in the night, the star took the stage herself at the Hollywood Palladium as she serenaded her guests with her signature hits like "I'm Coming Out" and "Stop! In the Name of Love."

Needless to say, this looks like a party no one wanted to stop.

Take a look at all of the dazzling star-studded arrivals below!

Beyonce, Diana Ross 75th Birthday Party

42 / BACKGRID

Beyoncé

The Grammy-winning songstress was spotted on her way out in a black ensemble. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

42 / BACKGRID

Tracee Ellis Ross

Diana Ross' famous daughter made a sartorial splash in colorful feathers. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

42 / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian

The famous mother of three opted for a sparkling suit with flared bottom while her sister donned a golden gown. 

Gayle King, Diana Ross's 75th Birthday Party

Hollywood To You / BACKGRID

Gayle King

The CBS This Morning co-anchor sparkled in a red ombre, sequin gown. 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Mystery Girl, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

Yolo/gica / BACKGRID

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar winner kept a low profile while leaving the event. 

Chris Rock, Diana Rosss 75th Birthday Party

Hollywood To You / BACKGRID

Chris Rock

The comedian made his arrival in a blue suit. 

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson

Diana Ross' son and his famous wife were among the most fashionable attendees. 

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Diana Rosss 75th Birthday Party

Hollywood To You / BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner

The reality star mother and daughter dazzled in glamorous sequin gowns. 

French Montana, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

Hollywood To You / BACKGRID

French Montana

The rapper was chicly dressed in a double-breasted suit jacket. 

Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

Roger / BACKGRID

Stevie Wonder

The music icon, who performed his "Happy Birthday" hit for Ross, was spotted leaving the Hollywood Palladium. 

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

Roger / BACKGRID

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel stunned in a standout gown alongside her fiancé. 

DJ Khaled, Diana Ross’ 75th Birthday Party

Hollywood To You / BACKGRID

DJ Khaled

The rapper was dressed to impress in a stylish suit. 

T.I., Tameka Harris, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

Roger / BACKGRID

T.I.

The rapper was spotted on his way out in a sweatshirt and track pants. 

Tom Ford, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

Tom Ford

The designer looked dapper in a classic black suit. 

Bebe Rexha, Diana Ross's 75th Birthday Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

Bebe Rexha

The Grammy-nominated songstress shimmered in purple sequins. 

Sean Diddy Combs, Janice Combs, Diana Ross’ 75th Birthday Party

Hollywood To You / BACKGRID

Sean "Diddy" Combs & Janice Combs

The famed rapper escorted his glamorous mother into the party. 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

The married couple coordinated in black ensembles as they stepped out in honor of Ross. 

Bette Midler, Diana Ross's 75th Birthday Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

Bette Midler

The iconic performer donned feathers for the special event. 

Gabrielle Union, Diana Ross's 75th Birthday Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

Gabrielle Union

The actress made a sartorial splash as she stepped out for the big birthday party. 

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

The famous pair dazzled in their chic party looks. Thick later performed "Endless Love" with the famous birthday girl. 

Teyana Taylor, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

Yolo/gica / BACKGRID

Teyana Taylor

The songstress was dressed for a party in a floor-length backless gown. 

