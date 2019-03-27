Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) Pearson, the This Is Us couple who inspired many #goals tweets, are at a crossroads. The depths of their problems—and the beginnings of their relationship—were explored in "R & B," the penultimate episode of This Is Us season three. However, there was no clear resolution in what will happen in this now-tenuous relationship.

"I have something that I have been looking for longer than I knew and I am not going to give that up. I am not going to bend," Beth tells Randall. "And that's the problem. Our lives don't work unless I'm doing the bending."