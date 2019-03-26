Bravo
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 7:00 PM
Who needs months when you can plan a fabulous, badass seaside wedding in just two days?
Denise Richards pulled off quite a feat on tonight's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, touring her eventual wedding location just two days before she was planning to walk down the aisle/grassy hill to marry Aaron Phypers, mostly just because he really wanted to get married on the eighth.
Sure, the guy in charge of the venue looked like he had just seen a ghost when he found out he had two days to help them put the day together, but he did it, and it was honestly magical, especially considering the show he was doing it on.
For a show and franchise that so loves its over-the-top events, this was, like Denise, a breath of fresh air. She and her family arrived over an hour late simply because they could, she wore a romper with a skirt, she let her daughters wear sneakers if they wanted, and her entrance was set to heavy metal music, like a true queen.
As Lisa Rinna said, Denise Richards is a legend.
Sure, a paparazzi helicopter interrupted the ceremony a bit, but what a day it was. Everybody was there (aside from Kyle, who had to go to a different party). Dorit was ready to put the dog thing behind her like it never even happened (even if she would have appreciated an apology but whatever, she's fine). LVP was almost ready to put the dog thing behind her (even if she would have appreciated an apology but whatever, she's fine). Everyone looked good and felt good and joked about boobs and complimented jumpsuits and smiled while they admired Denise's romper, even if everybody was secretly hoping for an apology, but whatever, they're fine! What a magical wedding!
And then Dorit got home, put on her wild bathrobe, and discovered that there was a story online about the whole thing with the dog. She and PK immediately started analyzing British slang and assumed that LVP had leaked the story, and the whole dog thing was off and running once again.
All we can do now is prepare ourselves and thank Denise Richards for that brief, sunshiney respite from the ongoing saga of Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
