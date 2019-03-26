Cardi B is opening up about the "wrong things" she did in an Instagram Live video, where she said she used to drug and rob men.

An Instagram Live video from three years ago reappeared online, and it has since received backlash. So much so, the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB is trending on Twitter.

In the recently resurfaced video, the Bronx-born artist revealed the many ways she "survived" before she made it big.

"I had to go strip. I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you wanna f--k me? Yeah yeah yeah, let's go back to this hotel.' And I drugged n----s up and I robbed them," she confessed in the footage. "That's what I used to do. Nothing was muthaf--kin' handed to me, my n---a. Nothing!"

"I'm a good-hearted person but I have done some f--ked up s--t. Y'all don't have to worry about it, y'all don't gotta tell my story," she added.