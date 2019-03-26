by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 11:55 AM
Prepare for another twist in the saga of the Pearsons. This Is Us wraps up its third season on Tuesday, April 2 with "Her," a finale that will likely leave fans with more questions than answers.
"You'll be left with more questions. I think a certain question that was posed at the beginning of the season will be answered, but then I think we're left with a couple more questions—in typical good television form you answer a few and then answer a few more," Mandy Moore told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos.
The episode title," Her," and Moore's hints about questions lead us to believe there will be some resolution in the future-set story that revolved around the older Pearsons coming together to see "her." It was revealed that "her" was Moore's character Rebecca Pearson. However, the show has yet to say exactly what was going on with her in the future.
"Let's just say that I was very taken aback by the finale," Chrissy Metz teased. "I remember reading it and wanting to text [creator Dan Fogelman], ‘What does this mean? What does this mean?!'"
Justin Hartley said the jump into the future in the finale is not what viewers will expect. "You realize that whatever you've seen and then what you see in the future, that gap, a lot of stuff must have gone down," he said.
Moore said next season of This Is Us will likely dive deeper into Rebecca's relationship with Miguel (Jon Huertas). "That's what I'm most excited about, challenge wise, helping make people fall in love with this couple that they've begrudgingly, slowly, started to accept," Moore explained.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
