Keanu Reeves Is a Real-Life Superhero After Helping Fellow Airplane Passengers

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 12:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Keanu Reeves

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Not all superheroes wear capes—especially at the airport.

Earlier this week, Keanu Reeves found himself on a commercial flight from San Francisco to Southern California. But before he could reach his destination, the plane had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield, Calif.

Once in the closed airport, passengers waited to find out how they would get transported to Los Angeles.

At the same time, freelance cartoonist Brian Rea decided to document the journey that showcased Keanu in a real-life Speed role.

"So I got on a plane w/ Keanu…He was very pleasant. Took photos, talked about latest project w/ 2 very enthusiastic airline employees. We boarded—He sat 2 rows up. I fell asleep. Then all of a sudden…Our plane w/ Keanu was diverted to Bakersfield," Brian shared. "They just announced we may be taking…a bus."

 

Photos

Celebs on Vacation

Before you think Keanu went all Hollywood on us and demanded special treatment, social media shows a different story.

Instead, the actor asked questions, helped sort out the situation and even gave options to passengers.

In fact, Keanu ultimately opted to take a two-hour van ride to Los Angeles where he read out facts about Bakersfield and played country music with fellow strangers.

"It's population is about 380,000, making it the 9th most popular city in California, and the 52nd most popular city in the nation," Keanu is overheard saying in Brian's Instagram Stories.

And in a true stars are just like us moment, Keanu picked up some Carl's Jr. once he finally got home to sunny Los Angeles.

Gotta love traveling!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Keanu Reeves , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christie Brinkley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Christina Anstead, Instagram

Christina Anstead Says She Was "Blindsided" By "Brutal" First Pregnancy Trimester

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner Details Her Sexual "Experiments" Before Joe Jonas Engagement

Temptation Island

How Temptation Island's Host Dealt With Being in the Middle of All Those Emotions

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods' Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Jennifer Aniston, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon, Friends

OMG! The Twins From Us Played Ross and Rachel's Friends Daughter

Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, Andrew Lawrence, Blossom, 1994

This Photo of All 3 Lawrence Brothers Will Make You Miss the '90s

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.