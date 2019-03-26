Not all superheroes wear capes—especially at the airport.

Earlier this week, Keanu Reeves found himself on a commercial flight from San Francisco to Southern California. But before he could reach his destination, the plane had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield, Calif.

Once in the closed airport, passengers waited to find out how they would get transported to Los Angeles.

At the same time, freelance cartoonist Brian Rea decided to document the journey that showcased Keanu in a real-life Speed role.

"So I got on a plane w/ Keanu…He was very pleasant. Took photos, talked about latest project w/ 2 very enthusiastic airline employees. We boarded—He sat 2 rows up. I fell asleep. Then all of a sudden…Our plane w/ Keanu was diverted to Bakersfield," Brian shared. "They just announced we may be taking…a bus."