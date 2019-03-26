Elisabeth Hasselbeck is sharing her side of the story.

The TV personality appeared on Tuesday's episode of The View and responded to claims that Rosie O'Donnell had a crush on her during their time on the daytime talk-show.

"Lord, help me," she said after taking a deep breath. "This is how I believe this needs to be address—both truthfully and maybe where I would have addressed it with some grace in years past, and haven't, I will now."

In a new book called Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, O'Donnell claims "there was a little bit of a crush."

"But not that I wanted to kiss her," she claimed in an excerpt published by Variety. "I wanted to support, raise, elevate her, like she was the freshman star shortstop and I was the captain of the team."

She also claimed, "I was going to Scottie Pippen her. If I was Jordan, I was going to give her and the ball and let her shoot. But it was in no way sexualized."

During Tuesday's episode of The View, Hasselbeck described her former co-star's claims as "reckless," "untrue" and "not only insulting [but also] disturbing when it comes to how she felt about somebody in the workplace."

"That person happened to be me," she continued. "But if you replace what Rosie said and you take her name out and you put in Ruben or Robert, then we would be in a situation where you would see the objectification of a woman in the workplace. And that's disturbing because where we may be really against that when it comes from a man to a woman, you don't get a pass because you're a lesbian objectifying a woman in the workplace. You just don't."