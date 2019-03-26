Jussie Smollett's Criminal Charges Dropped in Attack Case

Following Tuesday's court appearance, Smollett thanked everyone for their support in a press conference.

"First of all I want to thank my family, my friends, the incredible people of Chicago and all over the county and the world who have prayed for me, who have supported me and shown me so much love," Smollett said. "No one will ever know how much that has meant to me and I will forever be grateful. I want you to know that not for a moment was it in vain. I've been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of doing one drop of what I was accused of."

"This has been an incredibly difficult time. Honestly, one of the worst in my entire life but I am a man of faith and I am a man that has knowledge and I would not bring my family, our lives or the moment through a fire like this," he continued. "So I want to thank my legal counsel from the bottom of my heart and I would also like to thank the state of Illinois for attempting to do what's right."

"Now I would like nothing more than to get back to work and move on with my life but make no mistakes I will always continue to fight for the justice, equality and betterment of marginalized people everywhere,"Smollett concluded. "So again thank you for all the support, thank you to faith and thank you to God. Bless y'all. Thank you very much!"

Smollett was also spotted taking selfies with fans as he exited the court.