Ariana Grande Performs Unreleased Song at Concert: Listen to It Here

Ariana Grande gave her fans the ultimate surprise on Monday.

During her Sweetner Tour stop in Washington D.C., the 25-year-old Grammy winner invited Victoria Monet onto the Capital One Arena stage to sing her unreleased track "She Got Her Own."

As fans will recall, Grande teased the song on social media a few years ago but never actually released it.

Grande posted a video of the performance on Instagram.

"I dunno where I'd be without u but it sure wouldn't be here n for sure wouldn't at all be this special or magical," she captioned the clip. "I am so grateful for u. got to perform dis vintage gem with my best friend tonight @victoriamonet. you are too lit, too talented and too kind. @tbhits you too."

She also hinted that the wait for the song may be coming to an end.

"I know you're all going to spam us with ‘DROP IT NOW' but there's a plan! We promise. Patience," she continued. "Oh and we made another one this trip too. You'll get that one too. At some point. I love you. SHE DA CHIIIIICOOOOOOOOOOOOOO."