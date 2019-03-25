Jordyn Woods Glitters in Gold During London Getaway

Mon., Mar. 25, 2019

Jordyn Woods

Hewitt / SplashNews.com

Jordyn Woods is ready for a fun night out on the town.

The 21-year-old looks glam in a House of CB dress, Sami Miro vintage jacket and a pair of strapping stilettos designed by Tom Ford. And for the final touch she is sporting a $2,300 Louis Vuitton purse.

It looks like Jordyn is going all out for her time in the historic city of London, England. The model touched down at the airport in quite the look. Draped on her shoulders was a Sami Miro vintage coat, which was lined with fur. Not to mention the Dior bag that functioned as a carry-on and her fresh kicks from Italian label Off White. She warned her followers, "good morning London.. don't mind all of the photos I'm going to be posting this week."

And Jordyn clearly wasn't joking. Hours later she shared two more sets of her photos for that night with the caption: "All in."

Photos

Keeping Up With Jordyn Woods

The active-wear designer is in the English city to promote her collection Jordyn Woods x Eylure Lashes and it's exclusive release in U.K. retailer Superdrug

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Jordyn has quite a busy schedule with music video shoots, cosmetics deals and appearances at various hot spots. On Saturday, she was spotted dining at famed restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood, where she met with 16-year-old YouTube star Justin Roberts, who recruited her to star in the music video for his song, "Way Too Much." 

The 21-year-old will reportedly play a life-size doll who escapes from the toy factory in a "Toy Story meets The Matrix" inspired video. She is joined by fellow social media influencer Sofia Jamora.

Looks like Jordyn is living the good life!

