Our Favorite Scrunchies

When springtime rolls around, we're always looking for fresh new ways to jazz up our wardrobe.

And while we like the idea of a complete closet overhaul, it's not really something that's in our budget. That's exactly why we're keen on the scrunchie trend. If you haven't noticed, the childhood staple is making quite a comeback in Hollywood and we're not mad at it. They're relatively cheap, come in tons of fun patterns and really do add a fun pop of style to any outfit.

We like wearing 'em up in a messy bun, tightened around a sleek pony or even thrown on our wrists as a stand-in bracelet.

Now for the hard part: Picking your favorite!