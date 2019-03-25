Cardi B Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Vloggers Claiming She Used Drugs While Pregnant

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 5:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B

FAITH MORAN / BACKGRID

Cardi B is breaking her silence after reports surfaced she filed a defamation lawsuit against two vloggers who, she says, are "trying to tarnish" her name and "spread lies."

The "I Like It" rapper is suing Latasha Kebe and Starmarie Ebony Jones, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The lawsuit alleges both vloggers made "defamatory statements" about the Bronx-born artist.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 26-year-old Grammy winner spoke out on the issue.

"I didn't really wanted to entertain this but ya know me and gossipinthecity never got along for years, and we always go back and forth, but what wrong is wrong and I'm glad she put me up on this," Cardi began. "This person I'm suing is trying to tarnish my name and spread lies in other people blogs like gossipinthecity. spread all types of disgusting rumors about me and it has gotten worst [sic]."

Read

Cardi B Is Trademarking Her Signature Saying "Okurrr"

Continuing her statement, she said, "Stop trying to involve people in your disgusting goal on trying to dirty my name everything you accused me of doing and having will be proven with documents and test in court [sic]."

"By the way my father drives me and I NEVER NEVER had a assistant," the Invasion of Privacy rapper declared in her closing statement.

According to the lawsuit obtained by E! News, Latasha has "put out at least twenty-three videos" on the social media platform "unWinewithTashaK" about Cardi in the last 14 months.

"While Plaintiff was pregnant, on or around April 13, 2018, Kebe published a video where Kebe stated that as a result of Plaintiff's actions, Plaintiff's then-unborn child may have intellectual disabilities," the lawsuit states.

In addition to Kebe, Jones posted an Instagram Live video, where, according to the lawsuit, she made "false, malicious, and defamatory statements" about the 26-year-old rapper.

"In the Jones video, Jones made the false, malicious, and defamatory statement that '[Plaintiff] got herpes,'" according to the lawsuit documents.

In the same video, the lawsuit claims Jones also made the "defamatory statement" that Cardi "took molly and cocaine." Adding, "Specifically, she stated, 'the more molly pills she would be takin, the more cocaine she would be takin.'"

Furthermore, "Jones also falsely stated that Plaintiff was engaging in prostitution. Specifically, she stated, referring to Plaintiff, 'I guess they were supposed to have sex, exchange sex for money.'"

TMZ was the first to break this news. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Lawsuit , Celebrities , Scandal , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Evelyn Cormier

Evelyn from 90 Day Fiance Is Still on American Idol In Case You Were Wondering

Paris Jackson, The Dirt Premiere

Paris Jackson Is "On the Mend" and Looking Forward to 21st Birthday After Medical Scare

Wendy Williams Spotted Without Wedding Ring

Drop the Mic

Glee Stars Reunite to Roast Each Other on Drop the Mic

Paulina Porizkova Poses Again For "SI" Swimsuit Issue

Alicia Silverstone Shares "Clueless" Secrets

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.