Nicolas Cage Could Be Getting Married for the Fourth Time

The fourth time is the charm?

It looks like Nicolas Cage is getting ready to walk down the aisle yet again. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actor has applied for a marriage license with his girlfriend Erika Koike in Clark County, Nevada.

It appears that the 55-year-old and his young girlfriend have been dating since last spring. The pair first sparked romance rumors in Puerto Rico while he was filming the upcoming action film Primal. A grizzly-looking Cage and Koike dashed into a private car after dining at a local restaurant on the island.

Since then, the pair has been spotted in cities like Los Angeles, Calif. where Nicolas and Erika went out to dinner in showstopping ensembles. The actor wore a leopard print blazer, while his beau wore shimmering silver pants and a fringe blouse.