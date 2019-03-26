by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 7:00 AM
Looking back.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari takes a walk down memory lane during a visit to her hometown. As the Uncommon James boss is in Southern California for a sit down with her dad Dennis Cavallari, it doesn't take long for Laguna Beach to become the topic of conversation.
"Do you remember when you were a junior in high school and MTV came to town and you came home all excited?" Dennis recalls.
Apparently, Kristin "wasn't at school" the first day MTV visited her high school and so she made it her mission to get recognized by the network. Per the Very Cavallari star, she marched into an audition the next day.
While Laguna Beach went on to be a smash hit, it sounds like the Cavallari patriarch had doubts about the reality TV show.
"I remember watching it going, 'This is a fantastic home movie, but who is ever gonna want to watch this crap?" Dennis admits.
And Dennis wasn't the only one with criticism about the show as Kristin confesses she "was so upset about how I was portrayed."
"No one ever told me like, 'Hey! By the way, you're the villain—so just want to prepare yourself,'" Kristin reflects. "I was so young, I mean, I was 17, 18. So, to all of a sudden have people saying what a bitch I was, that was really hard actually."
Despite this hard time, Kristin acknowledges that she was "a great villain"…something her late brother Michael would've jokingly agreed with.
Per Dennis, the Cavallari siblings used to partake in the "Kristin and Mike wars."
Although Dennis says he's "doing okay" in the years following Michael's passing, Kristin finds herself concerned for her father.
"I wish I could talk to my dad about my brother," Jay Cutler's wife states later on. "I think he tries to put up this front of like, 'Oh, you know, I'm alright. I'm hanging in there.' But, I think he's actually having the hardest time out of anybody."
