Beth and Randall Pearson, formerly the most stable relationship on This Is Us, the inspiration for many posts about "relationship goals," are really going through it this season. And it's all for a reason.

"We wanted them to have a relationship that was worth of the #Goals that people put in front of us, but also have it be earned," Sterling K. Brown told E! News. "And by that what I mean is you have to see people go through something and hopefully make it through to the other side. That's the relationship you want to aspire to be. It's not going to be peaches and ice cream all the time, but if you can actually go through something, come out on the other side and love each other even more, that's goal worthy in my opinion."

In "R & B," the Tuesday, March 25 episode of This Is Us, viewers will go on a trip through time and explore the history of Beth and Randall through the ages. Brown told us there are a lot of highs and some lows, but overall "the majority of it is pretty joyful."

"You'll smile a lot," Brown teased.

Susan Kelechi Watson, Beth on the series, said she can't take sides in the ongoing friction between her character and Brown's character.

"We both come from a perspective, Beth's a little stronger," she joked to Kristin Dos Santos at the Paley Center's PaleyFest for This Is Us. However, she did warn, "This episode she says some painful things too. It is what it is, it's the dynamic of a relationship."

