Steve Granitz/WireImage
If you can even believe it, it's been 17 years since Mandy Moore and Shane West tugged at our heart strings in the 2002 coming-of-age drama A Walk to Remember.
Fast forward to 2019 and the two Hollywood stars are giving movie fans "a walk of (fame) to remember." How so, you ask? Both Moore and West reunited on Monday, March 25, for a special event.
Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the This Is Us actress gushes over her achievement and credits A Walk to Remember as a "monumental project" that helped shape her acting career.
"A career is shaped by so many things, and for me, there are two monumental projects that represent both where I started and where I am now," the 34-year-old star begins her speech at the ceremony.
Furthermore, she thanks Shane and This Is Us creator, Dan Fogelman, for their opening remarks and immense support of her.
The 34-year-old actress continues her speech, saying, "It takes just one person to see a spark in you, to see you in a way that you may not see yourself, to give you permission to go beyond what the world may or may not expect of you and completely change the path of your life and career."
"Reflecting back on that time [on A Walk to Remember], my first leading role, I can't help but think of my poor, sweet co-star Shane, explaining the basics of filmmaking to me, like how to hit my mark and when and how to deliver my lines," she confesses.
For her, the 40-year-old actor made her acting experience all the better, considering he was "exceedingly patient, kind and so talented."
She closes on a more sentimental note, "Honestly, none of us knew that project would have the reach and resonance it's had over the years, with new generations discovering it and falling in love with a story that will forever hold a very special place in my heart."
Last month, the Gotham star talked about working with the This Is Us actress in the 2002 romantic drama in an interview with E! News.
"Mandy was phenomenal and my best friend when we were working on that," Shane reminisces. "We hadn't had anything that had been a success like that, so that will probably be on of my favorite memories."
"Stars have always sort of been our thing," Mandy captions her Instagram post, along with a before and after picture of her and West. "Thankful to @theshanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Congrats to Mandy on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star!