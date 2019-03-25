Big Sean Opens Up About Therapy and Mental Health in Empowering Message

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 1:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Big Sean, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Big Sean is celebrating his birthday with his personal journey in mind. 

The five-time Grammy-nominated performer took to social media on the day he turned 31 years old to address some personal struggles he had kept private.  

"I'm definitely seeing things different than how I used to see them," he began. The star explained that around this time last year, "I wasn't feeling like myself and I couldn't figure out why."

Big Sean continued, "I stepped back from everything I was doing…because somewhere in the middle of it, I just felt lost and I don't know how I got there."

He noted that he had meditated in the past to handle anxiety and depression, but it was not "doing it all the way" for what he was feeling. "I knew this required some special attention," the rapper said.  

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

As a result, the star began therapy. "I got a good therapist. I was blessed enough to talk to some super spiritual people. They made me realize one thing I was missing in my life, and the one thing I was missing was clarity," he said.

"I needed clarity. Clarity about who was around me, what I was doing." He went on to explain how music began to feel like a burden and the relationships in his life were toxic or struggling, like the one he had with his mother. He acknowledged that he need to nurture the relationship he had with himself in order to fix the others. 

"I started realizing that you can't give or depend on somebody for love or a good time and all that if you can't give it to yourself. I started doing things by myself or just doing things I never thought I'd do, like going skydiving or just whatever I thought was fun, just doing it," the star said, later noting that he has since gotten back into music. Sean has not released an album since 2017. 

"In the midst of that, I definitely rediscovered myself and found a whole new energy, and me being a source of it and not somebody else."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Big Sean , Music , Health , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Remembers Mac Miller on 6th Anniversary of "The Way" Collaboration

Drew Taggart, Alex Pall, The Chainsmokers

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Details "Deep-Rooted Issues" He's Working on Before Musical Comeback

Carrie Underwood

Watch Carrie Underwood Surprise the 2019 ACM Awards New Artist Winners

Solange Knowles, Ariana Grande

Solange Knowles Is the Ultimate Ariana Grande Fan While Twerking to "Sweetener"

Scott Walker

Singer Scott Walker Dead at 76

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.