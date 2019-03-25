Fox
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 12:09 PM
Fox
Fox is keeping its hospital and emergency services for at least another season!
The Resident and 9-1-1 have been renewed for third seasons, the network announced on Monday.
"9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television," said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Entertainment in a statement. "Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week."
"Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the team behind The Resident continue to showcase their brilliant storytelling, revealing both the triumphs and tragedy within the medical world. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood, along with the stellar cast, have developed rich and compelling characters through their heartfelt performances. We want to thank our producing partners, 20th Century Fox Television, who have steered these two extraordinary series. Both 9-1-1 and The Resident have many, many more stories to tell and we can't wait to deliver them to fans next season."
9-1-1 in particular was somewhat of a surprise hit for the network, and is currently their number one drama with an average of 15.4 million viewers each week.
Tonight on The Resident, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) treats a young gymnast experiencing mysterious symptoms while Nic (Emily Van Camp) deals with her sister and her estranged father (Corbin Bernsen), and Devon (Manish Dayal) finally discovers the truth about what happened to Julian (Jenna Dewan). Jane Leeves, Glenn Morshower, and Shaunette Renee Wilson also star.
9-1-1, meanwhile, looks back on how Chimney (Kenneth Choi) joined Station 118 and became the firefighter and paramedic he is today. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Rockmund Dunbar, and Ryan Guzman also star.
The Resident airs Mondays at 8 p.m. and 9-1-1 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Fox.
