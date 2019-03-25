Bethenny Frankel Tears Up During Custody Battle With Jason Hoppy

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 1:35 PM

Jason Hoppy, Bethenny Frankel

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's custody battle continues on.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of New York star appeared in court alongside her ex to continue the custody battle over their 8-year-old daughter, Bryn. During the court appearance, Frankel broke down in tears as she discussed a FaceTime interaction between her and Hoppy that occurred in May 2015.

"The circumstances were that I was trying to Facetime Brynn," Frankel said of the call, which took place during Brynn's birthday weekend and Mother's Day weekend that year.

She went on to allege that Hoppy was using FaceTime "as a tool to harass me or abuse me or taunt me."

After Frankel broke down in tears in the New York City courtroom, a recording of the FaceTime interaction was played.

Bethenny Frankel, Jason Hoppy

Raymond Hall/GC Images, Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

The Skinny Girl founder could be heard asking to talk to Bryn in the recording, to which Hoppy replied, "Keep recording me...OK you've lost your privilege for recording me."

"Jason would use Facetime calls to taunt me, abuse me, say negative things about me, 'Is everything OK Bethenny? Are you having a bad day Bethenny?'" Frankel explained. "Just basic torture and taunting every day."

In 2017, Frankel was granted an order of protection against Hoppy. When asked in court about the impact the order of protection had on her relationship with Brynn, Frankel started to choke up on the witness stand as she said it had a "dramatic effect."

"Until something stops you don't realize how traumatic and damaging and fraying it is," Frankel said. "You're a mother and you have to keep it together….and when someone is not allowed, or they'll be arrested, to torture you and harass you all of a sudden, you feel somewhat normal...a little bit of relief."

"You're sleeping better. Your skin isn't breaking out in hives," Frankel continued. "You're emotionally, physically and psychologically more healthy. You're not a wreck at all times, waiting to read the next abusive email."

In the end, Frankel said she's looking for "more physical time and ultimate decision-making" when it comes to Bryn.

She explained, "If we can't agree on something, my decision would be [the] one we'd go with."

Frankel, who split with Hoppy in 2012, was accompanied by her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, in court on Monday.

